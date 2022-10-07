Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 35.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 229.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 17,664 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 24.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 72.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,255 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Trading Down 0.7 %

FAUG opened at $33.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.75. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 1 year low of $32.82 and a 1 year high of $38.94.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.