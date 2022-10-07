Capital Investment Counsel Inc Purchases 166 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,061 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $290.39 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

