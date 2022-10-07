Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells $209,317.68 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $209,317.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,049,427.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $211,628.88.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $27.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.81. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $68.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $34.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSTL. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.86.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

