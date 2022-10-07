Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $222.38.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 38.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,767,000 after acquiring an additional 106,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $178.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.67. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The company has a market capitalization of $94.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.