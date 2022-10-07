Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 830.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Celanese by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Celanese during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CE. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Celanese from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet cut Celanese from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Celanese from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Celanese to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.13.

Celanese Stock Down 2.3 %

CE stock opened at $92.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $176.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.73.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.16%.

Celanese Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.