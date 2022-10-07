Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Celanese were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 8.6% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 17.0% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth about $681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $118.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Celanese to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.13.

NYSE CE opened at $92.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.73. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $176.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 18.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.16%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

