ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) & Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Critical Contrast

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) and Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ChargePoint and Tritium DCFC, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ChargePoint
|0
|4
|10
|0
|2.71
|Tritium DCFC
|0
|2
|3
|0
|2.60
ChargePoint presently has a consensus price target of $21.13, indicating a potential upside of 35.33%. Tritium DCFC has a consensus price target of $9.83, indicating a potential upside of 251.19%. Given Tritium DCFC’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tritium DCFC is more favorable than ChargePoint.
Risk and Volatility
Profitability
This table compares ChargePoint and Tritium DCFC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ChargePoint
|-92.93%
|-61.79%
|-31.59%
|Tritium DCFC
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares ChargePoint and Tritium DCFC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ChargePoint
|$242.34 million
|21.89
|-$132.24 million
|($0.99)
|-15.77
|Tritium DCFC
|$85.82 million
|4.42
|-$127.56 million
|N/A
|N/A
Tritium DCFC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ChargePoint.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
45.9% of ChargePoint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of Tritium DCFC shares are held by institutional investors. 23.6% of ChargePoint shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
About ChargePoint
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
About Tritium DCFC
Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers. Its service and maintenance portfolio includes warranties, service level agreements, and spare parts. The company provides approximately 3.6 million high-power charging sessions. It serves charge point operators, automakers, electric vehicle fleets, and fuel stations, as well as retail and utility sectors. The company is based in Murarrie, Australia.
Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.