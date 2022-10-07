ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) & Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Critical Contrast

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) and Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ChargePoint and Tritium DCFC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChargePoint 0 4 10 0 2.71 Tritium DCFC 0 2 3 0 2.60

ChargePoint presently has a consensus price target of $21.13, indicating a potential upside of 35.33%. Tritium DCFC has a consensus price target of $9.83, indicating a potential upside of 251.19%. Given Tritium DCFC’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tritium DCFC is more favorable than ChargePoint.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

ChargePoint has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tritium DCFC has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ChargePoint and Tritium DCFC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChargePoint -92.93% -61.79% -31.59% Tritium DCFC N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ChargePoint and Tritium DCFC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChargePoint $242.34 million 21.89 -$132.24 million ($0.99) -15.77 Tritium DCFC $85.82 million 4.42 -$127.56 million N/A N/A

Tritium DCFC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ChargePoint.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.9% of ChargePoint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of Tritium DCFC shares are held by institutional investors. 23.6% of ChargePoint shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About Tritium DCFC

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers. Its service and maintenance portfolio includes warranties, service level agreements, and spare parts. The company provides approximately 3.6 million high-power charging sessions. It serves charge point operators, automakers, electric vehicle fleets, and fuel stations, as well as retail and utility sectors. The company is based in Murarrie, Australia.

