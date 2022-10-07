Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) Shares Down 0.9%

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.31. Approximately 15,806 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 49,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

Chemomab Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42.

Get Chemomab Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Chemomab Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.