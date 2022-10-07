Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHKEL) Trading Down 1.6%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEL – Get Rating) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $80.85 and last traded at $80.98. 2,779 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 89,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.32.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.14.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 302.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Skaana Management L.P. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,262,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 202,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after buying an additional 140,748 shares during the last quarter.

