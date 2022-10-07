China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.30

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.30 and traded as high as $29.49. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $29.23, with a volume of 24,515 shares.

ZNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC downgraded China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

China Southern Airlines ( NYSE:ZNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The transportation company reported ($3.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 24.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that China Southern Airlines Company Limited will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZNH. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Southern Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,744,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 59,104 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 56,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 27,925 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of China Southern Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Farmer Steven Patrick purchased a new position in shares of China Southern Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

