Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $1,750.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,742.00 to $1,969.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,829.38.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,506.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,626.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,478.43. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,895.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total value of $2,508,707.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at $8,062,827.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total value of $2,508,707.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at $8,062,827.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,825 shares of company stock valued at $15,603,167. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,877,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.