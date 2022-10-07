Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.76.

A number of research firms have recently commented on C. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

Citigroup Stock Down 1.8 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Citigroup by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 11.6% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C opened at $43.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citigroup has a one year low of $41.06 and a one year high of $73.72.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

