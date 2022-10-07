Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Citigroup by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Citigroup by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C stock opened at $43.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $83.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.06 and a 52 week high of $73.72.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

