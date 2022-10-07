Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,998 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,046,790 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,417,320,000 after acquiring an additional 103,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,450 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,219,970,000 after acquiring an additional 431,459 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,333,666 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $336,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,560 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,267,473 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $127,888,000 after acquiring an additional 728,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 946,967 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $95,550,000 after acquiring an additional 35,733 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.80.

Citrix Systems Stock Performance

Citrix Systems stock opened at $103.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.08 and its 200-day moving average is $101.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.07 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.08.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The cloud computing company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 68.95%. The company had revenue of $859.52 million for the quarter.

About Citrix Systems



Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

