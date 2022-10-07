Clean Power Hydrogen (LON:CPH2) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Clean Power Hydrogen Plc (LON:CPH2 – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 39.20 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 38.35 ($0.46). Approximately 35,045 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 157,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.25 ($0.46).
Clean Power Hydrogen Stock Up 0.3 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 46.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £102.93 million and a P/E ratio of -1.07.
Clean Power Hydrogen Company Profile
Clean Power Hydrogen plc, a green hydrogen technology and manufacturing company, engages in the development of hydrogen and oxygen production solutions. The company provides membrane-free electrolyser technology, which produces green hydrogen and oxygen in medical grade purity. It serves power, industry and manufacturing, transportation and machinery, commercial and retail, and hydroculture markets.
