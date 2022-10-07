Clean Power Hydrogen (LON:CPH2) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Clean Power Hydrogen Plc (LON:CPH2 – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 39.20 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 38.35 ($0.46). Approximately 35,045 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 157,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.25 ($0.46).

Clean Power Hydrogen Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 46.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £102.93 million and a P/E ratio of -1.07.

Clean Power Hydrogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Power Hydrogen plc, a green hydrogen technology and manufacturing company, engages in the development of hydrogen and oxygen production solutions. The company provides membrane-free electrolyser technology, which produces green hydrogen and oxygen in medical grade purity. It serves power, industry and manufacturing, transportation and machinery, commercial and retail, and hydroculture markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Power Hydrogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Power Hydrogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.