Clean Yield Group Has $11.32 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Clean Yield Group cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. Apple makes up 4.7% of Clean Yield Group’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Emerson Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 363.6% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple by 29.1% during the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,034 shares of company stock worth $46,105,704 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $145.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.97. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.13.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

