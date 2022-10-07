Clene Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Clene in a report issued on Tuesday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.59). The consensus estimate for Clene’s current full-year earnings is ($0.78) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Clene’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Clene had a negative return on equity of 819.50% and a net margin of 4,138.77%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Clene in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Clene from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Clene from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Clene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

CLNN stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. Clene has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $7.13. The firm has a market cap of $114.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clene by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 20,627 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clene in the 2nd quarter valued at $620,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clene by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 31,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clene by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clene in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. 5.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Clene news, Director John Henry Stevens bought 47,662 shares of Clene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $183,498.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 335,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,650.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Clene news, CEO Robert Dee Etherington sold 23,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $110,839.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,118.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Henry Stevens acquired 47,662 shares of Clene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $183,498.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 335,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,650.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

