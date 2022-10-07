CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Bengt F. Mortstedt Purchases 200,000 Shares of Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) insider Bengt F. Mortstedt purchased 200,000 shares of CLS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £296,000 ($357,660.71).

CLI opened at GBX 144.20 ($1.74) on Friday. CLS Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 131 ($1.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 235.50 ($2.85). The stock has a market cap of £572.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 465.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 180.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 199.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. CLS’s payout ratio is 24.84%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on CLS from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 255 ($3.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

