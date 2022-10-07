CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.80.

CMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMS Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,554 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 47,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 27,363 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 921,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,941,000 after purchasing an additional 119,762 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $953,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS stock opened at $56.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.04 and its 200-day moving average is $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $73.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $4.50 dividend. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 31.81%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.44%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

