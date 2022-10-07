Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) shares rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 23,716 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 378,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Codex DNA Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of $49.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Codex DNA alerts:

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. Codex DNA had a negative return on equity of 59.86% and a negative net margin of 293.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Codex DNA, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codex DNA

Codex DNA Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNAY. Northpond Ventures LLC bought a new stake in Codex DNA during the 4th quarter valued at $106,317,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Codex DNA during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Codex DNA during the 1st quarter valued at $774,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Codex DNA by 1,539.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Codex DNA during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. 49.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries; and short oligo ligation assembly enzymatic DNA synthesis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Codex DNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codex DNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.