Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.85

Shares of Colonial Coal International Corp. (CVE:CAD – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.85 and traded as low as C$1.41. Colonial Coal International shares last traded at C$1.41, with a volume of 30,205 shares traded.
Colonial Coal International Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$247.75 million and a P/E ratio of -156.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.85. The company has a current ratio of 31.85, a quick ratio of 31.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
About Colonial Coal International
Colonial Coal International Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of coal properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Huguenot coal project, a coal project with seventeen licenses covering an area of approximately 9,531 hectares; and the Flatbed coal property with eight coal licenses covering approximately 9,607 hectares in the Liard Mining Division, northeastern British Columbia.
