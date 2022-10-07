Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Receives $40.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCO shares. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 51.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

Shares of CMCO opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $734.86 million, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.26. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $54.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.97.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $220.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.04 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.83%.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

