Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 13,256 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. City State Bank raised its holdings in State Street by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on State Street to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price target on State Street in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.12.

STT opened at $63.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.61. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.79 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.90%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

