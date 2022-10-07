Connective Portfolio Management LLC Buys 14,742 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,900.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,742 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.8% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,050.2% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,004,228,000 after buying an additional 9,008,600 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,053.0% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $770,314,000 after buying an additional 6,915,879 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,958.2% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,083,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $327,467,000 after buying an additional 2,933,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $120.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 107.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.79 and its 200-day moving average is $127.93. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.39.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,148 shares of company stock valued at $9,862,196 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

