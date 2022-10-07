Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.18.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $84.00 on Friday. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.39.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 327.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $34,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

