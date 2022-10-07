Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.18.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ED. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $84.00 on Friday. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.39.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ED. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,874,649,000 after buying an additional 7,590,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 18.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,690,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,947,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,998,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,573,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,705,378,000 after buying an additional 1,209,292 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,885,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,821,000 after buying an additional 550,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

