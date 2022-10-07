Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 1.6% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 18.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

CLR opened at $69.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.48. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.75 and a 12 month high of $75.49.

Continental Resources Announces Dividend

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 40.32% and a net margin of 37.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 114.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLR shares. Cowen set a $70.00 price target on Continental Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank downgraded Continental Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.14.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

