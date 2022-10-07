Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.17.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Copa from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Copa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Institutional Trading of Copa

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPA. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Copa by 16.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Copa by 16.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Copa by 96.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $73.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $97.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.63. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Copa had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $693.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copa will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Copa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

