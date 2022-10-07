Cormark Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) – Cormark lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ballard Power Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 4th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.48). The consensus estimate for Ballard Power Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.61) per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.19.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.77. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.36 and a current ratio of 15.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 164.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 171.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

