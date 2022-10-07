Cormark Weighs in on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 4th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.14.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock opened at C$43.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1 year low of C$30.60 and a 1 year high of C$53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45.

In other news, Senior Officer Angella Alexander acquired 2,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$20.22 per share, with a total value of C$51,884.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$51,884.52. In other ATS Automation Tooling Systems news, Senior Officer Stewart Mccuaig sold 26,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.00, for a total value of C$1,186,245.00. Also, Senior Officer Angella Alexander bought 2,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$20.22 per share, with a total value of C$51,884.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$51,884.52.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

