Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 617,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $15,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $2,472,575,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $2,268,599,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,802,238,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,493,855,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,000,797,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of CTRA opened at $28.86 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.87.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

