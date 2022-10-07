Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,203,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $716,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CTRA. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.87.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

CTRA opened at $28.86 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.29.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

