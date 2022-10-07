Coupang Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CPNG)

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 32,691 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 130% compared to the average volume of 14,209 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Coupang from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coupang from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.99.

Coupang Trading Up 5.9 %

Coupang stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.26 and a beta of 1.03. Coupang has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $30.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupang

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 45.82% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coupang will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 110,367,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,288,000 after buying an additional 45,751,780 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,947,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,332,000 after buying an additional 5,919,724 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,328,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,937,000 after buying an additional 906,883 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology now owns 24,014,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,579,000 after buying an additional 7,816,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,510,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,873,000 after buying an additional 174,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

