Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) PT Lowered to $18.00

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Raymond James from $20.50 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.66% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.
Crescent Capital BDC Trading Down 5.5 %
Shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $21.48. The stock has a market cap of $435.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Crescent Capital BDC
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.