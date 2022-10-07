Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) PT Lowered to $18.00

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Raymond James from $20.50 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.66% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $21.48. The stock has a market cap of $435.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCAP. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the second quarter worth $47,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 93.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 157.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 20,728 shares in the last quarter. 35.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

