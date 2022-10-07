Critical Contrast: Sigilon Therapeutics (SGTX) versus Its Peers

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) is one of 962 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Sigilon Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.7% of Sigilon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Sigilon Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Sigilon Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sigilon Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigilon Therapeutics 0 2 1 0 2.33 Sigilon Therapeutics Competitors 3171 13179 39408 636 2.67

Profitability

Sigilon Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,193.10%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 100.42%. Given Sigilon Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sigilon Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Sigilon Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigilon Therapeutics -662.06% -92.18% -48.81% Sigilon Therapeutics Competitors -3,245.55% -147.06% -23.22%

Risk & Volatility

Sigilon Therapeutics has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigilon Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 1.01, suggesting that their average stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sigilon Therapeutics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sigilon Therapeutics $9.60 million -$77.31 million -0.28 Sigilon Therapeutics Competitors $1.83 billion $243.43 million -4.12

Sigilon Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sigilon Therapeutics. Sigilon Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sigilon Therapeutics rivals beat Sigilon Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes. Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company for the development and commercialization of SLTx product candidates for the treatment of Type 1 Diabetes. The company was formerly known as Sigilon, Inc. and changed its name to Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.