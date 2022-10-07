CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America upgraded CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

CUBE stock opened at $39.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.77. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $38.67 and a 1-year high of $57.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 146.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

