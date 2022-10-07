Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $241.22.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Cummins Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:CMI opened at $220.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.72. Cummins has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $247.48. The company has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,269,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cummins by 22.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,756,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,939,000 after buying an additional 691,053 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,705,000 after buying an additional 544,899 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cummins by 21.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,430,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,507,000 after buying an additional 250,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

