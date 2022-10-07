CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.24

Shares of CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.24 and traded as low as C$0.22. CWC Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 73,000 shares traded.

CWC Energy Services Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$117.68 million and a PE ratio of 11.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.13.

CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$42.68 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CWC Energy Services Corp. will post -0.0093023 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CWC Energy Services Company Profile

CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It also provides completion, maintenance, workover, and well decommissioning services; and equipment and related services.

