D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Holdings Decreased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,706 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHI. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 4,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 26,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI stock opened at $73.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.36. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet raised D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at $82,233.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,167 shares of company stock worth $851,821. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

