DA Davidson Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Columbus McKinnon in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Columbus McKinnon’s current full-year earnings is $2.91 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $220.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.04 million.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Down 3.4 %

CMCO has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $25.67 on Thursday. Columbus McKinnon has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $54.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $734.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

Institutional Trading of Columbus McKinnon

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 51.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

