Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $4,077,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Danaher by 916.7% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,168,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,736,000 after buying an additional 1,053,502 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,961,250,000 after buying an additional 1,044,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Danaher by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,453,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $719,596,000 after buying an additional 994,835 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.33.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $278.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $280.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.78%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

