Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 571.4% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 61.5% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $129.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.41. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $157.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.10.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading

