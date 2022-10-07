Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Madre Armelle De Sells 1,875 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,864,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $412,500.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $374,700.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $187,500.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $176,250.00.

Datadog Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $93.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.12 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The company has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,375.38 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.04 and its 200 day moving average is $107.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Datadog by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,871,000 after purchasing an additional 322,533 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 245.4% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,003,000 after acquiring an additional 11,219,544 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Datadog by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,002,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,665,000 after acquiring an additional 360,371 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth about $428,470,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,900,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,322,000 after acquiring an additional 168,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DDOG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Datadog from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.36.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

