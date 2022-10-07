Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) CFO Sells $200,500.00 in Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $200,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,401 shares in the company, valued at $6,103,240.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance
DAWN stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $28.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.60.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAWN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
