Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) CFO Sells $200,500.00 in Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $200,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,401 shares in the company, valued at $6,103,240.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

DAWN stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $28.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.60.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 8,968,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,533,000 after purchasing an additional 766,667 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 163.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,826,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,055 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,060,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,502 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 68.3% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,512,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,465,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,130,000 after purchasing an additional 922,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAWN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Featured Stories

