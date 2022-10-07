De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $94.04

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 94.04 ($1.14) and traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.03). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 87.10 ($1.05), with a volume of 76,913 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £170.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 871.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 88.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 94.04.

In other De La Rue news, insider Clive Vacher acquired 22,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £20,080.18 ($24,263.15).

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The company offers printed banknotes, and polymer and security features.

