Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,850 ($34.44) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Get Dechra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 2,584 ($31.22) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,243.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,490.44. The stock has a market cap of £2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 4,875.47. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of GBX 2,512 ($30.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,405 ($65.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.36, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Insider Activity

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

In other news, insider Paul Sandland sold 1,936 shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,781 ($33.60), for a total transaction of £53,840.16 ($65,055.78).

(Get Rating)

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.