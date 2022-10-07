Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Trading 2.4% Higher

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. 184,962 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 216,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Deep Yellow Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.59.

Deep Yellow Company Profile

Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2.

