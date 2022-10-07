Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Shares Down 2%

Shares of Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Rating) were down 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 50,647 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 154,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Defense Metals Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68.

About Defense Metals

(Get Rating)

Defense Metals Corp., engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of six mining claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

Further Reading

