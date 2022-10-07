Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Stake Lessened by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,128 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Delek US by 61.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Delek US during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Delek US by 28.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Delek US during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on DK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delek US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

Delek US Stock Up 3.0 %

DK stock opened at $30.51 on Friday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $35.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.40.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 30.44%. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Further Reading

