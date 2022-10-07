Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.38.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Institutional Trading of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter worth $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 384.8% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 47.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter valued at about $89,000.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.7 %

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. On average, analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

DB Group Services (UK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

